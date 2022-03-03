If you’re passionate about pursuing a career in the beauty industry, then going to beauty school is one of the essential steps you’ll need to take to get there. But what do you learn in beauty school, and how can you guarantee that it’s the right place for you? For starters, most beauty schools have the full scope of what it takes to become a cosmetologist. You get to explore different areas of the industry so that you can decide which path is best for you before you graduate. Expect to learn a wide range of skills covering hairstyling, makeup, nails, and more. Here’s what you get to learn in beauty school.

Hairstyling

In beauty school, you can study in a hairstyling program in order to become a professional stylist. Help clients find new hair colors and cuts that flatter their look. When you learn how to do different hairstyles, you can help others feel more confident in how they appear. A hairstyling program allows you to study cutting and styling techniques for all kinds of people. The instruction at Aveda covers shampooing, conditioning, styling, cutting, product knowledge, relaxers, and perms. You’ll even learn about the business side of the profession so that you can become a salon stylist, owner, fashion show stylist, color specialist, or beauty influencer and writer.

Cosmetology

Beauty schools also have other programs like cosmetology. Students in this program will learn modern techniques that allow them to become skilled cosmetologists. It also covers a wide range of beauty services. The curriculum will include hair cutting and styling, shaving and razor design, pin-curl techniques, manicures and pedicures, perms and waving, artificial nail application, waxing, lash and brow tinting, facials, and thermal styling. That’s a lot to learn in just one program, but it ensures that you have all of the knowledge you need to pursue your dream career.

Esthiology

Esthiology is all about skin care and achieving beauty from the inside out. If this sounds like your lane, then you may want to look into esthiology programs available at different beauty schools all over the country. Learn how to do facials and body treatments to help clients feel rejuvenated and refreshed. The curriculum also includes facial massage as well as skin treatments and masks. You’ll get to know the different products within the Aveda line, and you’ll understand how to wax and remove hair. You even have the ability to learn detoxification massages in order to promote lymphatic drainage. It’s a program that’s centered on beautification through health and wellness.

Massage Therapy

Another thing you’ll learn at beauty school is massage therapy. Some beauty schools offer this program in order to help you become a massage therapist. This career is all about wellness by relieving tension, stress, and pain. Your role after pursuing this type of education is to aid in someone’s recovery and provide clients with relief from aches or pains. The beauty school can give you a solid foundation of knowledge when it comes to the science of therapeutic massage techniques. You’ll get hours’ worth of hands-on experience when it comes to this program, and you have the ability to learn from licensed professionals.

As you can see, beauty school allows you to explore many different career paths, but it’s of crucial importance that you choose the right one. There are a number of programs available out there to help you pursue your dream career. You’ll learn all of the latest techniques to advance your professional development, but it all begins with attending beauty school, so you’ll want to seek the help of college counselling services to help you get in. Your dream career awaits.