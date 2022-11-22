What is a Bubbler?

Both here in the United States and across the globe, we are seeing more countries open the doors to legalizing marijuana. Sure, it has not happened on a federal level yet here, but there have been steps to decriminalize it and reduce any penalties for having it even in states where it is not fully legal. What does all of this mean, though?

Well, for the weed industry, obviously it is boosting sales and allowing people to come up with more inventive and streamlined methods of smoking the substance. Today, I would like to discuss one of them that has not gotten a lot of press compared to some of the more common ways such as via a bong. If that is something that intrigues you, be sure to stick around for more details!

What is Marijuana?

Now, most people reading this are probably already familiar with this, but I do think it is worth covering (however briefly). Consider looking at a link like this one to get some in depth information on it. The main thing to remember is that it comes from the cannabis plant.

The chemical THC in the leaves is what gives us the high sensation when we smoke it or otherwise ingest it. Varieties of the cannabis plant that have low levels of THC are typically called hemp, which was made legal in the United States in 2018. There are plenty of products made with it, but that is not the focus here today.

While it is currently deemed to be a dangerous drug on a federal level, there is not much truth to that claim. It is not overly addictive, nor does it have extremely serious side effects. Sure, there are things to be cautious of, but this is also the case with alcohol and nicotine – both of which are fully legal across the country.

How is it Used?

The two uses that I want to discuss today are recreational and medical. The latter is legal in most states at this time, despite the stigma that seems to surround it. Honestly, that is undeserved judgement in my eyes, since it has been shown to seriously help patients with chronic pain and anxiety.

Those are typically what marijuana is used to treat, you see, though there are other chronic conditions as well of course. Those who qualify are issued a medical marijuana card and can purchase from certified vendors and providers.

Undoubtedly, though, recreation is where it gets much more interesting. As I mentioned above, smoking weed gives us the feeling of euphoria that we call “getting high.” It can be fun for parties and just for enjoying an afternoon for many people – so, however you utilize it to have a good time, that is up to your discretion.

My recommendation is that you check on the legal status of it in your state before doing so, of course. However, as it is allowed in more and more places, this becomes less of a concern. Just do your research before you go for it.

Ways to Use it

Seeing as I have already mentioned that there are a few methods, you can probably guess that I will be covering several here. It will be up to you to determine which that you want to get now, of course, but hopefully this guide can provide you with some perspective on this and what could work for you.

Perhaps the most common is the bong, which I mentioned previously and showed a picture of. For those reasons, I will not linger on them for two long. They involve water and smoke and have a bit of a learning curve, which some newcomers to this activity may not expect.

There are also consumables, such as brownies or gummies. Most people who take them concede that the “high” sensation is not as strong with this method, but it is typically easier to take than trying to smoke with a bong or with a blunt.

Finally, there are bubblers, which are of course the main topic at hand today. They are different than the other types in a few ways, making them fairly unique. For one thing, they can be frozen, which can add to your experience if you want to try an icy hit.

They have a glycerin coil to expediate that process and make it simple for everyday use, if that is a concern you have. In general, they are beginner-friendly and attractive to many smokers looking to mix things up as well. They could be something to check out!

Is it Safe?

Given the negative press surrounding weed, this question is inevitably going to come up at least once in any discussion surrounding the topic. Fearmongering pages like this one, https://nida.nih.gov/publications/research-reports/marijuana/what-marijuana , might give the impression that it gives too many adverse effects to make it worth it.

However, when you talk to people who actually use it, typically they do not experience significant disruption to their lives. In fact, I would argue that most “potheads” as society calls them tend to be happier than others. Marijuana’s euphoric sensation is one that is not addictive like some of the “hard” drugs – those being cocaine, heroin, or ecstasy, just to name a few.

So, if that has been your main barrier to trying to weed out or getting started, it may be worth reconsidering. Obviously, feel free to do your own research on the topic and come to your own conclusions. However, personally I can say that it has been an enriching activity for my life.

As someone who struggles with anxiety and chronic pain, I used it for medical purposes before it was legalized entirely where I live. Now that I am able to utilize it freely with less judgement, it is something that I find benefits me. While there is no guarantee that you will feel the same or experience it in the same way, I hope that this article has given you some new information!