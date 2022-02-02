What should be in every girl’s car?

It is desirable for drivers to keep a number of things in the cabin that will make the operation of the car more comfortable and safe. But what is important to always have on hand if you are a car lady? Today we will tell you what things a girl should take with her while driving. Much of the following will sound familiar to you but trust me, our recommendations are worth your attention.

Well, if you are a happy owner of your own car, then you definitely need to know what exactly you should carry with you in a vehicle.

Tyre repair kit

A thing that will come in handy for you not only on a long journey but also on city trips. The tire repair kit includes special glue, broach, and awl. In more advanced kits, there is a pressure gauge needed to measure pressure. It is advisable to buy it separately and also keep it on hand. The kit can be purchased at automotive supply stores or online. If possible, carry a spare tire with you.

Napkin set

A classic set of wet and dry wipes is never out of place. You can put yourself in order, wipe the plastic elements of the interior, upholstery, and much more. An aerosol antiseptic should be added to such a kit. Also, bring a couple of sturdy trash bags with you.

Quick snack

For an impromptu lunch, a chocolate bar, dried fruits, and nuts are good. They do not deteriorate for a long time so that the “emergency” food set can be updated every few months. Take a bottle of water with your meal. It’s a good idea to bring a small thermos with you. You can pour a warm drink into it and enjoy it while riding.

Mobile phone and accessories

Together with the phone, it is worth taking the following on the road: a power bank, a navigator, a car adapter for charging from the cigarette lighter, a set of wires. Powerbank and navigator are sold in consumer electronics stores. The adapter and wires will allow you to charge gadgets from the onboard electrical network of your car. They are easy to find in auto supply stores.

Chemistry kit

You never know when special auto chemistry will come in handy. We strongly recommend that you purchase a de-icer, a spare container with engine oil (2-5 liters will do), a container with windshield washer fluid, and cleaning products along with a tire repair kit. Everything you need can be bought at auto chemical stores.

Car first aid kit

A fire extinguisher, emergency stop signs, and a first aid kit must be in the cabin of any car. With the first two, everything is clear – they can be found in automotive stores. But you can collect a first aid kit yourself. The composition of the car first aid kit should match the sample that you can easily find on the net. We recommend collecting 2 first aid kits: a standard one and an individualized one. The second will include drugs that you and your passengers need.

If you are planning a long trip with friends, then collect a second first aid kit. Consult and decide who needs what. Antipyretic, antihistamine, and other drugs are always in place. Activated charcoal does not help with many stomach problems. But the same enterocele helps. Water can be conditionally attributed to the medical kit. You can’t do without it, and you need a lot of it.

Spare clothes and shoes

Assemble a set of spare clothes and shoes based on your preferences. We recommend including a warm jacket and gloves. They are especially relevant on the eve of winter when the weather changes quickly, and you are only wearing light clothing. You should also always have sunglasses with you.

Conclusion

We have listed for you what you need to put in the car and carry with you. Think about what you always carry in your car and check out our list. If something is missing, hurry up now and buy everything you need, then in the future, many surprises will not be critical for you.