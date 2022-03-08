Best Skin Care Tips for Women Over 50

The famous, classic American actress, Lauren Bacall, once said, “Your whole life shows in your face, and you should be proud of that.” While it’s true that our skin might be a reflection of who we are, more mature women may not want every line or wrinkle telling the tale of their whole lives.

In truth, anti-aging and skincare products for women over 50 is a 1.4 billion AUD industry each year. This says a lot about how mature women are receptive to the idea of retaining that youthful glow and fresh-looking skin.

Fortunately, there are steps you can take to minimize the effects of aging as well as protect your skin from the inevitable ravages of time. Here are the top best skincare tips for women over 50 we think you’re going to love trying out.

To Exfoliate or Not? The simple answer is yes, but in moderation. Exfoliation is key to sloughing off the dead skin cells that accumulate on the surface of the skin. In this way, fresh skin is revealed after exfoliation. For women over 50, skin can be delicate and thin. Therefore, don’t overdo your exfoliation routine. Depending upon your skin type, exfoliate once every 1-2 weeks. You can choose from various different exfoliators according to your skin type. Get Proactive About Sun Protection

With our intense Australian sunshine, you’re probably already well-versed in UVA and UVB protection for your skin. Not only does using sunscreen help you avoid certain skin cancers, but it can also help you reduce the aging effects of sun exposure. Use a brush-on mineral sunscreen for natural, full-on spectrum protection that won’t clog your pores.

Keep Hydrated

Drinking plenty of water has a way of plumping your skin, making it look younger. Furthermore, staying hydrated nourishes your skin, helping it retain elasticity, and reduce wrinkles. Contrarily, not getting enough water every day can produce a “raisin effect” in that your skin begins to withdraw, thus deepening the appearance of wrinkles.

Moisturizing and Cleansing

Keep your skin clean daily, especially your face. Use a non-irritating, mild cleanser for your skin type that will not deplete your natural skin oils. If you have dry skin, choose a cleanser that won’t exacerbate your existing dry skin condition. Moisturize immediately after cleansing to retain as much moisture as possible. Choose a moisturizer that will not clog your pores, and contains natural, essential oils to keep your skin hydrated.

Rethink Bad Habits

If you smoke, you know what the next step is – quit now. Smoking is the number one culprit to premature aging. It’s not only bad for your health, it wreaks havoc on your efforts in making your skin look young. Additionally, overconsumption of alcohol is another enemy of retaining youthful, vibrant skin. Alcohol sucks moisture from the skin, essentially dehydrating it and making it look worn and weathered.

Eat for Better Skin

Approach better skincare from the inside out. Some foods are champions when it comes to revitalizing the skin. Choose foods that are dense with antioxidants and rich with good fats such as salmon and avocados, walnuts, and sunflower seeds. Other foods rich in beta carotenes such as pumpkin, carrots, and sweet potatoes can also protect your skin from the aging effects of sunlight as well as provide more elasticity to your skin.

Boost Your Collagen

Speaking of anti-aging foods for the skin, think about eating foods that are rich in collagen. Collagen is the biggest component in the skin. It keeps skin hydrated as well as strong and elastic. As we age, we lose collagen, so it’s a good idea to up your intake. Foods high in collagen include bone broth, egg whites, fatty fish, chicken, and berries to name a few. You may also want to consider taking collagen peptide supplements to promote healthier, younger-looking skin.

Get Moving

You don’t have to spend hours in the gym to reap the benefits of exercise and young-looking skin (you probably wouldn’t want to either). Simple, moderate exercises done daily have a way of increasing blood flow which can nourish your skin cells making your skin look revitalized. Sweat from exercise also helps flush out impurities through skin pores, which also contributes to youthful skin.

The Last Word on Younger Looking Skin

While you might not be able to fully turn back the hands of time, you can certainly slow them down with these skincare tips for women over 50. At the end of the day, use common sense to take care of yourself. Consult with your doctor regularly, eat well, indulge moderately, and do your best to care for your skin to give you the youthful glow you crave.