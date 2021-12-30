Styles may come and go on the red carpet, but there’s one trend that isn’t going anywhere: celebrities over 40 are keeping the red carpet haute! From awards events in Hollywood to runway shows in Europe, stars over 40 are showing off the glamour and elegance of high fashion.

Jennifer Lopez

It’s hard to believe that over 20 years ago J Lo first wore her ethereal, green Versace dress, a look so iconic it has its own Wikipedia page. Now considered a style goddess, Lopez remains involved in the fashion world. She recently attended the Dolce and Gabbana Alta Moda show in Venice, Italy wearing a magnificent D & G ensemble.

In a floor-length silk cape over a cropped top and trousers, Lopez looked like royalty. Mixed prints were done with style, as each piece of clothing featured a different colorful, floral pattern. The metallics and sparkle of the fabrics paired beautifully with her jewelry. To complete the look, a bejeweled, golden crown rested on the head of this fashion queen.

Angela Bassett

Playing the role of Tina Turner in 1993 was just the beginning of Bassett’s long and distinguished career. Now at age 63, she’s still receiving awards and she’s still steaming up the red carpet.

Wrapped in a ruffle at the 2021 Emmy Awards, Angela Bassett was stunning in a dress by designer Greta Constantine. Her black gown served as the backdrop for a large, fuchsia ruffle that twisted its way down her body from neckline to hemline. Combined with dangling diamond earrings, it was a show-stopping look.

Helen Mirren

At age 76, Dame Helen Mirren isn’t afraid to take fashion risks. She consistently chooses bold looks and steers clear of the boring and predictable. For example, her choice of a dramatic Dolce and Gabbana gown featuring a waist-cinching, gold corset with sheer sleeves. Renaissance paintings were printed onto the full, floor-length skirt in an unexpected collage of colors. Both classic and unconventional elements came together in this gown to create one spectacular look.

Regina King

Regina King is known for her broad range as an actor, playing both comedic and dramatic roles. In the world of fashion, she’s known for her impeccable red carpet looks. One of her most impressive choices was the Louis Vuitton dress she wore to the 2021 Oscars. Ruffled sleeves resembling wings and delicate crystals embellishing the heavenly blue dress made King look like an haute couture angel on the red carpet.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum attended the Dolce and Gabbana Alta Moda show in August of 2021, but she didn’t walk the runway. Her daughter, Leni, did!

Klum walked the red carpet at the affair wearing a sultry, black Dolce and Gabbana creation. Beading adorned one shoulder while the other shoulder was bare. A sheer, hardly-there, black skirt covered her legs, but only slightly. The smoldering look was a gorgeous combination of elegance with an edge. As she watched her daughter from the front row, the supermodel was beaming and smiling proudly.

Jean Smart

From “Designing Women” to wearing designer gowns, Jean Smart has been walking red carpets for years. At 70, her career is in full swing and she is doing some of her best work. Smart radiated beauty and confidence when she won her award for “Hacks” at the 2021 Emmy’s. She was striking in her black Ralph Lauren dress that conveyed class and style. The sheer sleeves and neckline were elegant touches to this timeless creation.

It is refreshing to see high fashion embracing women of all ages and proving that fashion is ageless. The style, grace, and flair that women over 40 bring to the red carpet are truly inspiring.