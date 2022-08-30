Fastest Growing Health Industry Careers for Women

The healthcare industry is rapidly expanding. By 2026, the Bureau of Labour Statistics estimates that healthcare occupations will grow by 18%. There could be over 2.4 million new jobs created as a result. In addition to working in healthcare, knowing which occupation gives you the best chances of employment is also rewarding. Today’s uncertain job market makes it satisfying to know you’ll be working on rewarding pharmacy jobs or a career that promises a steady paycheque.

Healthcare professionals are in higher demand due to an aging population. Hospitals are expensive places to operate. As a result, health professionals are being hired in greater numbers. You can stay at the forefront of this fast-growing occupation by learning new skills and staying current on technology. Let’s take a look at the fastest-growing health industry jobs for women.

Pharmacy Technician

A pharmacy technician can work both in a hospital and in the community. A 32% increase in jobs is expected. Pharmacy technicians provide hands-on care to patients and healthcare professionals by preparing and dispensing prescription medications together with pharmacists. This role doesn’t require years of education, either; high school diplomas are a sufficient qualification.

Nurse Practitioner

There will be an increase of 39% in nurse practitioners over the next few years. You will need a Master’s degree in order to qualify for this position. You will be responsible for coordinating patient care along with physicians and other healthcare workers as part of a team. During your work as a nurse practitioner, you will examine, diagnose, and treat patients. Nurse practitioners have more diagnostic and treatment rights than Registered Nurses, making them a valuable part of any treatment team.

Surgical Technician

Operating room technicians are also known as surgeons’ right hands. Nowadays, more operations are done to treat diseases than in the past due to advancements in surgical procedures. Over the next decade, this profession is expected to grow by 24%.

Surgical technicians typically earn a certificate or an associate’s degree after completing a postsecondary training program. Your days are then spent preparing operating rooms and helping the surgeon. You may work in a hospital or a private clinical setting.

Registered Nurse

Registered nurses are expected to experience a 22% rise in employment. It is primarily due to RNs’ extreme versatility that they are in high demand. Home healthcare, physicians’ offices, long-term care facilities, schools, and the military have job openings.

Nursing involves providing patient care, educating patients about their health conditions, and providing advice and support to families. Nurses provide a valuable bridge between patients, families, and doctors. A bachelor’s degree in Nursing, an associate’s degree in Nursing, or a nursing diploma may be required to enter this field.

Physical Therapist

With projected job growth of 28%, physical therapists work either in communities or in facilities. Jobs in healthcare that work in both clinical and non-clinical settings are more in demand. Physical therapists typically earn doctoral degrees. Helping injured or ill people reduce their pain and improve their movement is your role.

Now is the time to take advantage of the need for professionals in the healthcare industry. Consider one of these high-demand careers for your future.