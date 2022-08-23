When Should You See a Physiotherapist?

If you’re experiencing chronic, nagging aches and pains, you might be concerned that it could be something more serious. However, seeing a physiotherapist is not something to be afraid of. In fact, if you are experiencing discomfort or pain on a regular basis, they can help ease your symptoms and get you back on your feet faster! If you feel any discomfort in your body that interferes with daily activities and causes pain or weakness, getting in touch with a professional is essential. A physiotherapist will have the knowledge and experience to identify where the problem stems from. Through an assessment and diagnosis process, they will figure out what’s causing the issues and offer treatment advice for improvement. Here’s when you should see a physiotherapist:

When You’re Having Trouble Sleeping

If you’re experiencing pain or discomfort while trying to get some shuteye, it could be to blame for your sleeplessness. If you’re experiencing back pain in your lower back and hips, a physiotherapist can help ease the pain so you can fall asleep more easily. Pain in your upper back and shoulders can also keep you up at night. Your physiotherapist can help relieve your symptoms so you can catch some Zs. Headaches are another symptom that can keep you up at night. If you suffer from headaches, your physiotherapist can help. They can evaluate your posture, muscle strength, and any other potential causes of your headaches, and provide treatments to help ease them.

After an Injury or Surgery

In the event of an injury or surgery, physiotherapy is essential for a speedy recovery. Your physiotherapist will create a treatment plan to help you regain strength and mobility. After surgery, they can help you regain mobility and reduce the risk of complications. They can even help you with emotional and mental recovery, as well as provide advice on how to improve your daily routines. A physiotherapist can help with a wide range of injuries, but if you have a serious injury, you should be treated by a specialist. Some common injuries that your physiotherapist may treat include sprains, strains, and fractures. They can also help with sports injuries, such as a torn ACL or shoulder dislocation.

If You’re Experiencing Constant Aches and Pains

If you’re suffering from constant aches and pains in your joints and muscles, it could be a sign of something more serious. Your joints may be inflamed, your muscles may be weak, or your posture may be incorrect. When your muscles are weak, they are less able to support the joints, which forces the joints to compensate and become overused. Your physiotherapist can assess your symptoms to determine the cause of your pain and develop a personalized treatment plan. If you have constant pain, do not wait to seek treatment. Some common ailments that occur with ageing, such as arthritis, carpal tunnel syndrome, plantar fasciitis, and tennis elbow may cause you to feel consistent pain or discomfort and should be treated by a physiotherapist.

When You Have Difficulty Moving Or Staying Fit

When you’re struggling to maintain an active lifestyle, it can be detrimental to your health. Your physiotherapist can help with adapting your exercises and activities so you can live comfortably. If you’re struggling with balance, your physiotherapist can assist with exercises to improve your strength and stability. This is especially important for seniors. If you have limited mobility in your hands, such as if you have arthritis, your physiotherapist can help provide exercises to improve your grip strength. Your physiotherapist can help you build strength and improve your posture so you can easily perform daily activities and exercise. This can prevent you from injuring yourself further and losing more mobility.

For Sports Injuries Or Rehabilitation

If you’ve recently undergone surgery or have an injury, your physiotherapist can help with your recovery. They can provide treatment to ease your pain and help you regain mobility. This can be used for rehabilitation after surgery, like after hip replacement surgery, knee surgery, or a knee injury. Physiotherapy can also be used for sports injuries, such as a knee sprain or rotator cuff injury. They can treat your injury and provide exercises to help prevent it from re-occurring. This can also be used for recurring or chronic injuries that may be caused by your posture. Your physiotherapist can also offer advice on what exercises help prevent injury and improve your performance.

Conclusion

If you’re experiencing pain or discomfort, you should see a physiotherapist. They will assess your symptoms and offer treatment to ease your pain and help you improve your health. In the event of an injury or surgery, they can help you recover and regain your mobility. Even if you’re struggling to maintain an active lifestyle, they can help you improve your strength and stability. Your physiotherapist can help you with sports injuries or rehabilitation after surgery and can provide treatment to ease your pain. If you’re experiencing any discomfort, don’t wait to see a physiotherapist.